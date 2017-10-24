Police exchange gunfire with robbers at Suhum

There was a heated gun battle between the police and a group of suspected armed robbers in the Eastern Region at dawn on Tuesday.

The incident occurred after the gang tried to rob a faulty Kumasi-bound trailer at Omenako, a town in the Suhum Municipality.

Two suspects – 17-year-old Owusu William, and Yeboah Emmanuel—were among the gang of robbers who tried to rob a diesel trailer with registration number GR – 221- W, loaded with assorted goods from Accra, and headed for Kumasi.

The robbers, who were in two vehicles, a Ford Fuso and Ford sprinter with registration numbers GT-3371- 13, and AS-3801-13 respectively, allegedly attacked the trailer when it developed a mechanical fault at Suhum Omenako on the main Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to Citi News, said one of the suspects, Owusu William, sustained gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, the two suspects have been arrested, whilst the others are at large.

–

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana