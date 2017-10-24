Police arrest two suspects after gun battle in Suhum

File photo

Police in the Eastern Region have arrested two suspects – 17-year-old Owusu William and Yeboah Emmanuel – who were among a gang of armed robbers that tried to rob a faulty Kumasi-bound trailer at Omenako, a town in the Suhum Municipality.

There had been a heated gun battle between the police and the group of suspected robbers in the Eastern Regional town at dawn on Tuesday.

The robbers, who were in two vehicles, a Ford Fuso and Ford sprinter with registration numbers GT-3371- 13, and AS-3801-13 respectively, allegedly attacked the trailer when it developed a mechanical fault at Suhum Omenako on the main Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident and subsequent arrests to Citi News, said one of the suspects, Owusu William, had sustained gunshot wounds.

“The police had information that there was a robbery going on at Omenako close to Suhum so the patrol team quickly moved to the crime scene, and upon reaching there they met the suspected robbers who exchange gunfire with the police,” he narrated.

“In the process two of the suspects were arrested, one Owusu William was hit and sustained gunshot wounds, another suspect, Emmanuel Yeboah a driver was also apprehended and as I speak Owusu is on guard at the Suhum Hospital receiving treatment and Yeboah is in police custody helping with investigations”.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh also disclosed that the Regional Police Command has begun a manhunt for the other suspects who managed to escape.

“The other suspects however escaped and we are on a manhunt for them. We are using this opportunity to give out information to the general public especially landowners, hospitals and herbal centres within and around Suhum and adjoining areas to quickly report to the police or inform us if anybody comes to them with complaints of injuries because we believe that the suspects who escaped might have sustained some form of injuries as a result of the gun battle with the police”.

“The vehicles which were being used by the armed robbers in their operation have been impounded at the police station to assist us with investigations,” ASP Tetteh added.

–

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana