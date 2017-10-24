Jeff Flake: Republican senator quits with attack on Trump

A US Republican senator says he will not seek re-election, delivering a fierce attack on the era of President Donald Trump.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake said “reckless, outrageous and undignified behaviour” at the top of the US government was dangerous to democracy.

Mr Trump has previously called Mr Flake “toxic”.

The US president is already embroiled in a row with another Republican Senator, Bob Corker.

Mr Flake, announcing his decision on the floor of the Senate, said: “There may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party.”

Another prominent party critic of Mr Trump, John McCain, was quick to pay tribute to Mr Flake.

Thank you to my dear friend @JeffFlake for your honorable service to the state of #Arizona & the nation. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) October 24, 2017

In a series of television interviews earlier in the day, Mr Corker accused the president of lying, adding that he debased the US and weakened its global standing.

Mr Trump fired back on Twitter, calling the Tennessee senator a “lightweight” who “couldn’t get re-elected.”

–

Source: BBC