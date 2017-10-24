GFA divided over Kwesi Nyantakyi’s future

With two years remaining on his current tenure as President of the Ghana football association, Kwesi Nyantakyi does not enjoy the overwhelming support from within the association that he has been used to in the past.

At an extraordinary congress held in Tamale in 2015, Nyantakyi was reelected for a third term unopposed after several attempts to thwart his reelection through several injunctions were unsuccessful.

Meetings have however been held with key players within the regional associations, who according to the GFA’s Communications Director, Ibrahim Saani Daara pledged their unflinching allegiance.

“The powerful regional football associations have held meetings with him, begging him to stay.

The faction that wants him to quit after his present term expires, point to a calculated attempt by certain individuals within the media to ruin President.

They believe that efforts will be geared towards running his best efforts into the dirt and as result should leave to pave way for others with cleaner rap sheets, less likely to be victimized.

“There are strong opinions within the football body, some thinking that its the right time for him to go.

“Those who want him out are driving that agenda not because they feel he has not done enough, but feel that because he is the leader of the federation some within the media have taken an entrenched position to soil his name,” Saani Daara told Citi Sports in an interview.

Meanwhile, key figures including deputy Black Stars management committee Chairman Wilfred Osei Kweku and Dreams FC Chairman Kurt Okraku have remained cagey with their ambitions.

By: Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana