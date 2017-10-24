Black Queens smashed 8-0 by France in friendly [Video]

Ghana’s national women’s team, the Black Queens, suffered a huge thumping at the hands of the French women’s team, Les Bleues, on Monday, in an international friendly played at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

The match was to help the two teams prepare for various assignments: the Women’s AFCON in Ghana in 2018, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019.

France started well and got their opening goal in the Ouleymata Sar in the 37th minute. That was how the first half ended.

Below are the goals from the match:



However, the gates opened in the second half and France found the net seven more times.

Amandine Henry, Viviane Asseyi and Eugenie Le Sommer all got braces on the night.

The loss was the second for the Black Queens in recent times in terms of friendlies played against European teams.

In 2016, they lost 11-0 to Germany in Paderborn in an international friendly.

The Ghanaians earned an appearance fee of 40,000 euros for their troubles.

–

By: Citi Sports