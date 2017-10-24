Bastie Samir ready to give Bukom Banku rematch

Bastie Samir in the studios of Citi FM.

Bastie Samir has stated that, he is willing to give Braimah Kamoko a rematch, after their “Make of Break” bout on October 21 at the Bukom Boxing Emporium.

Samir won their much-awaited clash via a 7th round knockout to spark celebrations among his fans, and lefe fans of Bukom Banku stunned.

On Monday, Banku said in an interview with Accra-based Kasapa FM that he wanted a rematch with Samir on the 6th of March, 2018 and in a response given on Citi FM’s Traffic Avenue, Samir said a rematch would be very possible.

“I heard that he said he wanted a rematch. I am ready and I will give him that, but he will be given three months to rest. I am planning to fight in December to wrap the year up.

I want to make a mark and get a world title by the end of 2018. So, if Banku wants a rematch, I am ready for that.”

Samir revealed that, the knockdown was not the main focus of the fight plan put together by his coach, Ofori Asare, but he was open to the opportunity of flooring his long-time rival.

“My coach and I trained and prepared very well. I was ready if the bout traveled the distance and I was also ready to take the chance if a knockout presented itself.”

The victory was Samir’s 16th of his professional career with a solitary draw being the only dent.

