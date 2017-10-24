Angry unpaid school feeding caterers besiege Gender Ministry

Hundreds of angry caterers formerly under the Ghana School Feeding Programme, stormed the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection on Tuesday morning, to demand monies owed them for the first and second terms of the 2016/2017 academic year.

Clad in red, the caterers, who call themselves the ‘Concerned Old Caterers of Ghana’, carried placards with various inscriptions demanding immediate payment, such as “We need our money now”, “Pay us our money now!”, “Pay us in full” and “We need our money now!”

Speaking to citifmonline.com after the protest, Dela Agbenu, one of the angry caterers, expressed frustration at the amount supposedly paid each of them for the first seven days of the first term of the 2016/2017 academic year.

“We have a constitution that rules Ghana, and the Labour laws say that if somebody is working with you and you don’t need the person’s service again, you pay the person off before laying him or her off. You have laid us off without paying us. … We came here to see the minister to tell her that we need our money.”

“Later on, we had to send one delegate to the office. They came back and then asked for four, so four of us went in there. The administrator spoke to us that, they are preparing to pay us and so we should exercise patience,” she said.

By: Akosua Ofewaa Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana