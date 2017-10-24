3-member c’ttee to investigate Tesano train derailment

The Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey, has constituted a 3-member committee to look into circumstances that led to the derailment of an Accra-bound train from Tema on Monday morning.

The committee, which is being chaired by the Deputy Railways Minister, Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng, is to complete work and present their report in 10 days, that is November 6th, 2017.

Among other things, the committee is expected to ascertain the cause of the accident and make recommendations on how to avert any such happenings in the future, and also when the rail line should be reopened.

Joe Ghartey, in a statement copied to citifmonline.com, said the Ministry will bear all the medical bills of persons who were injured in the accident.

He noted that, maintenance was being carried out on the Accra-Nsawam rain line which has not been in use since September.

“The Accra-Nsawam Line has been closed since September, and government has released money for the rehabilitation of the Line. In the past three weeks, permanent workers of the Ghana Railways Company Limited have been doing routine maintenance on the Accra-Nsawam Line. The team has been sent to Juaso for a special exercise and they are returning to the Accra-Nsawam Line next week,” he said.

Joe Ghartey added that, the committee, which has Lord Quansah (Director, Regulations and Assurance, Ghana Railways Development Authority) and Michael Adjei Anyetei (Deputy Managing Director) as members, are to hold private and public sittings on the incident.

The state of Ghana’s rail lines/coaches

The Accra-Nsawam shuttle serves thousands of commuters to and from the capital on a daily basis, making at least four trips, but is largely considered a death trap.

It is the most convenient mode of commuting for most people living in Accra and Nsawam, especially, traders who convey farm produce and processed food from Nsawam to Accra each day.

But the state of the country’s rail tracks, and even the trains themselves, put passengers at risk.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana