Youth cautioned against social vices

Newly Inducted executives of the Ghana Baptist Convention National Youth Ministry, have bemoaned the increasing rate of social vices amongst the youth in Ghana.

Executives cited alcohol abuse, sexual immorality and the zeal to make quick money at all cost, as notable vices that have eaten deep into the fiber of the Ghanaian youth.

Current President of the youth Ministry, Kwabena Nuamah, who expressed the concern at an induction ceremony at the Ascension Baptist Church in Kumasi, said such happenings have the tendency of retarding national development.

He called on the church to play a key role in addressing such vices amongst the youth in the country.

He indicated that, the Ministry will not be a rebellious group, but one that will partner with pastors and the entire leadership to champion the course of the Baptist Convention.

He stressed that the group believes in dialogue, and will accept constructive criticism to make amends where necessary.

Mr. Nuamah announced that, plans were underway to inculcate entrepreneurial skills in the youth, so as to provide employment opportunities for the youth in the church.

The Ministry he added, will partner the National Union of Baptist Students (NUBS), in the Students Holiday Outreach Program (SHOP) for missionary work.

He pledged their commitment to deliver on a standard befitting a youth ministry of the Ghana Baptist Convention.

The Youth Ministry also commended Government for fulfilling some of its key campaign promises, and urged the President to do more in improving on the economy, and stemming out corruption in the country.

Director of Christian Education and Auxiliaries of the Ghana Baptist Convention, Reverend Isaac Asante Agyei, admonished the executives not to concentrate on monetary gains in the discharge of their duties.

He also advised them to put the work of God first, and ensure all the youth groups are mobilized to contribute positively to the progress of the Ghana Baptist Convention.

–

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana