Warehouses for 1 District, 1 Factory needless – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has downplayed the need for the construction of warehouses in aid of government’s one district, one factory policy.

President Akufo Addo last Thursday launched the policy at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, with a sod-cutting for the construction of a ten thousand metric ton capacity warehouse.

But reacting to the policy, the Minority Spokesperson on Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs, Eric Opoku, said the government must rather focus on ensuring that farmers are not cheated on their produce.

“What the President launched, we are told that it will have a capacity of 10,000. We are talking about construction of 25,000 metric tonnes warehouse in the same place in the market by the previous government. If you create the impression that they do not have warehouse facilities so I want to give them warehouse so that they can have a place to sort their produce, that is not it. The facilities are there, and some are even being constructed, so adding 10,000 metric tonnes will not do anything different.”

“…As for the facilities, they have a lot of warehouse facilities in Ejura …I am worried about the fact that President Mahama started work on 25,000 capacity, and that was no news, and now you start work on 10,000, and you say that it is the best thing that ever happened in the history of agriculture in Ghana just because it has been titled 1 district, 1 warehouse? Is it because of the name or what?” Mr. Opoku asked.

The warehouse, according to the President, will not only minimize post-harvest losses, but also boost efforts in ensuring food security.

“The purpose of these warehouses will be to hold produce, and store the anticipated surplus under the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative,” President Akufo-Addo had earlier stated.

He also assured that the warehouses will be fitted with modern equipment.

“Government will accelerate the construction of the warehouse, and will ensure each of them is fitted with modern equipment including drying or freezing systems,” the President stated.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana