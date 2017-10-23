Islamic University College to host public lecture on ethics

The Islamic University College, Ghana, is set to organize a public lecture on ethics.

This forms part of the University’s goal to disseminate knowledge in pursuit of academic excellence and moral uprightness for national development.

The lecture, scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the University’s auditorium, will be on the theme: “Whom and What Must I Believe: Reflections on Life, Politics and Religion.

It is to be delivered by the Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.

Mr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid is a renowned lecturer in study of religions with a specialty in Islam and Gender and political thought in Islam.

He has published widely in many prestigious journals around the world.

Among the many dignitaries participating in the public lecture are Hajj Mumuni Sulemana, Head, Department for the Study of Religions (Chairperson); Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Kamaludeen, Shia National Imam, Imam Hajj Umar Ibrahim, Ahlul-Sunna National Imam; Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, Ameer in charge of the Ahmadiya Muslim Mission in Ghana; and Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, who is the Special Guest of Honour.

Other attendees includes opinion leaders, academicians as well as students of tertiary and second cycle institutions in Accra.

Established in 2001 on the ideals of knowledge, faith and service, the IUCG aims, through this lecture, to provide Ghanaians broad knowledge and appreciation of existing religions and cultures for the purpose of encouraging understating and dialogue among people of different religions, traditions, and cultures.

Source: Islamic University College