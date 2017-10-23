I’m sad for Bukom Banku – Sarkodie

Few hours after Ghanaian boxer Braima Kamoko a.k.a. Bukom Banku had been trounced by Bastie Samir in a cruiserweight non-title bout, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie took to twitter to commiserate with Bukom.

Sarkodie on Sunday morning described how saddened he was by the defeat of his favourite Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku.

According to him, he believed that Banku wasn’t fit for the bout.

The former WBO Africa Cruiserweight champion, Brimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku was defeated by former Ghana Amateur boxing team captain, Bastie Samir at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Saturday night.

Prior to the bout, Bukom Banku had promised to knock out the Bastie in the 6th Round but ironically he started losing it in 3rd Round after receiving hard punches from Bastie. He was defeated in the 7th round.

Sarkodie whose ‘Highest’ album was recently released has been nominated in the African Act category of the 2017 Music of Black Origin (MOGO).

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana