I want a rematch – Bukom Banku begs Bastie Samir

Bukom Banku has called for a rematch against sworn rival Bastie Samir after his defeat in Saturday’s much publicized ‘Make or Break’ bout.

The defeat was Banku’s first in his career after 27 straight wins. Banku was floored in the 7th round after a series of quick combination punches from Bastie which also resulted in a cut to his right eye.

Speaking on Accra based Kasapa FM on Monday, Banku challenged Samir to a rematch on 6March 2018.

“I have accepted I lost the fight. Bastie is a good fighter and he beat me fair and square. I have seen my mistakes and I want to fight him again on the 6th of March.

“I am not feeling bad that I lost because all the great fighters have lost before even Azumah Nelson. So I am going to correct my mistakes and come back,” he said.

Bastie also said after Saturday’s bout that he was willing to accept a rematch if Banku proposed one but is yet to officially respond to Banku’s latest challenge.

Meanwhile, Samir Bastie has already indicated that he is prepared to face Bukom Banku in another boxing encounter.

He said in an interview immediately after his victory that he will fight Bukom Banku if the latter is willing.

–

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana