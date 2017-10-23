Ghana Post GPS is built on a global platform – Vokacom

The company that designed Ghana’s digital addressing system has refuted claims that the app, Ghana Post GPS, was copied, explaining that it was built on a global addressing system that was designed by them.

Some Ghanaians have been speaking against the Ghana Post GPS, which was built by Vokacom, alleging that it was copied from other geolocation apps, with some saying that it is a shame to the tech world.

Nana Osei Afrifa, the Chief Executive Officer of Vokacom, however told Bernard Avle on thethat many of those who are criticizing the system do not understand it.

“We developed Asaase GPS; it is a global addressing platform that gives a digital address to each and every country in the world. Ghana Post GPS is the licensed version of this platform for Ghana. I think it’s an issue of public education and letting people understand what it is. What the person was seeing wasn’t something someone had developed; it’s a platform that Vokacom had developed,” he said.

“”How long would it have taken for someone to pick up a phone and asked for us to confirm that the platform we’ve developed is a global address platform. The Ghana Post GPS is for Ghana alone. As a company, we have a global address platform, and the bid that we put in was to show that we had an addressing system that can be used everywhere in the world. We only did a customization for Ghana.”

The Ghana Post GPS is Ghana’s official digital property addressing system which is said to cover every part of the country, and ensures that all locations in the country are addressed. It gives a unique digital address to every point in the country.

It is based on the US government’s Global Positioning System (GPS).

The GPS is a global navigation satellite system that provides geo-location and time information to GPS receivers in every part of the world, as long as there is an obstructed line of sight to four or more GPS satellites.

