Presidency denies ‘fake Bastie Samir’ tweet

The presidency is urging the public to ignore a fake tweet supposedly from President Akufo-Addo, congratulating Ghanaian boxer, Bastie Samir for his victory against Braimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku.

It said the public must verify supposed tweets or facebook posts from the President via his official verified accounts on both platforms before sharing or taking them seriously.

The caution comes after some unscrupulous persons circulated ‘photoshopped’ tweets alleged to be emanating from President Akufo-Addo’s twitter account.

Following a historic cruiserweight non-title bout between Bastie Samir and Bukom Banku on Saturday night, fake images of a supposed tweet from the President went viral on social media.

The fake post, supposedly congratulated Bastie Samir for his victory against Bukom Banku and invited the former for a meal at the Flagstaff House.

But the Presidency has denied it made such a post on social media.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Counsel and Social Media Manager for the President, Kow Essuman, Esq. called on the public not to be swayed by such fake publications.

He said “while we congratulate Bastir on his success in the bout against Bukom Banku, we wish to draw the general public’s attention to the fact that the purported tweet is fake and a creation of the imagination of certain mischievous persons.”

Read the statement below:

Our attention has been drawn to a screenshot being circulated on social media platforms, to the effect that the President purportedly sent out a tweet, at 7:55AM on 22nd October, 2017, to congratulate Bastir and inviting him to the Flagstaff House to eat Banku.

While we congratulate Bastir on his success in the bout against Bukom Banku, we wish to draw the general public’s attention to the fact that the purported tweet is fake and a creation of the imagination of certain mischievous persons.

The President has not sent out any such tweet and therefore, we entreat the general public to disregard the purported tweet being circulated on social media platforms.

We also entreat the public to take note of the President’s Official social media handles, to avoid being unsuspecting agents of these mischievous persons. The President’s handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are @NAkufoAddo and all handles have been verified.

Thank you.

Signed:

Kow Essuman, Esq.

Counsel and Social Media Manager for

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana