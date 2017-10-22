N/Region: NPP chides youth group over school feeding protest

The Northern Regional branch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has chided some youth group believed to be affiliated with the party for staging a violent protest against the national school feeding program.

The group, that calls itself the Burma Camp Youth Wing, went on a rampage earlier this week, locking up the office of the school feeding program at Oboabo, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region, over what they described as unfair allocation of schools to the region’s caterers.

The group’s leader, Mohammed Kamil, in an earlier interview with, accused the Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, of ‘hijacking’ the allocation exercise without giving them a stake in the process.

But the acting Northern Regional Communication Director of the NPP, Issahaku Latif, said the party was not in support of the youth’s action.

According to him, it was surprising that the youth had taken the law into their own hands when there was a laid down procedure to have their views aired.

He said the youth should have made their concerns known to the party, and not resort to locking up the offices as they did.

Latif, however noted that, his outfit will take up the matter and find an amicable way of addressing it.

“The party is always open and the directorate is open for you to come and raise those particular concerns, to say that you are not very happy….the party will take the matter up and then will go to various government appointees and we will raise this particular concern,” he said.

While urging the youth to exercise restraint, he called on them to submit themselves to the laid down party procedures by registering their complaints properly.

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana