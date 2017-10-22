Musicians sing for Paapa Yankson at funeral [video]

A group of musicians led by Rev. Thomas Yawson, celebrated the late highlife musician Paapa Yankson at his funeral on Saturday with a spectacular musical performance.

With Reverend Mary Ghansah on the acoustic guitar and Daughters of Glorious Jesus’ Edna on ‘dondo,’ the group comprising Pat Thomas, Abena Ruthy and others sang popular gospel song ‘It Is Well’ and another song by Paapa Yankson.

Some musicians present at the funeral were President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bice Osei-Kuffuor, Nana Ampadu, Abirekyieba Kofi Sammy, A.B. Crentsil, Gyedu-Blay Ambuley, Nana Tuffuor, Rex Omar, Kwasi Ernest, Pat Thomas and Abena Ruthy.

Others were Daddy Bosco, Nana Fynn, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Tagoe Sister, Mary Ghansah, Rev. Yawson, Bessa Simons, among others.

With more than 15 albums to his credit, he entertained and serenaded music fans with great compositions. He did great songs like ‘Tena Menkyen,’ ‘Mensu,’ ‘Abam Kofi,’ among others.

Paapa’s last major performance was at the Music of Ghanaian Origin Concert organized by Citi FM in March 2017, where he performed in a wheel chair.

Paapa Yankson died on 21st July, 2017 after a protracted illness. He was 73.

Watch the video below:





–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana