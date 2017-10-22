Literacy Challenge: 10 finalists to be announced on CBS tomorrow

The ten Junior High School (JHS) students who have made it to the finals of Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge, will be announced tomorrow [Monday] on the Citi Breakfast Show.

The ten are those who scored highest in Level II[an aptitude test], that was organized on Saturday [October 21] at the British Council in Accra.

The contestants, who made it to Level 2 to write the test for 50 students on Saturday, came from various parts of the country.

Prior to the test, all 50 students received 500 cedis each, a certificate and a medal for making it to level II of the contest.

On the Citi Breakfast Show tomorrow [Monday], the finalists will be announced, after which they will start preparing for the grand finale.

Level III, which is the final round, will be a quiz competition which will be broadcast live on television.

The Literacy Challenge was launched on July 19, 2017, for JHS students in Ghana to write and suggest to the president how to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

After the entries were submitted, external examiners marked the scripts and selected the top 50 who went to the British Council to write the aptitude test.

The Literacy Challenge is sponsored by Bic, Milky Magic, Cowbell and Slydepay.

In the end, the overall winner is expected to receive an amount of Ghc10,000 and other prizes.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

