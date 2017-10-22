Gov’t to recruit 3,000 Arabic instructors

Government is to recruit 3,000 Arabic instructors whose services are indispensable especially in the Northern Region, where English and Arabic schools are in abundance.

Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, brought this to the fore at the Bambiwiya Islamic Institute’s 21st Qur’anic recitation, and end of the 2017 Tafsir, held at Shishegu in the Sagnarigu district.

According to him, government is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to invest in the education sector.

This forms part of government’s commitment to improve the education sector as plans are also far advanced to restore the Arabic instructors’ allowances, which was scrapped by the previous government.

He reassured Ghanaians that the free Senior High School policy has come to stay, for which reason parents and guardians should take advantage of it to educate their children to be responsible citizens.

Dr. Alhaji Bawumia cited the planting for food and jobs, the Zongo Development Fund among others, as policies being initiated to improve the well-being of the masses.

“We want inclusive development and not individual development so that we can move forward and develop this country,” he stressed.

He admitted that, youth unemployment remained government’s major headache, but quickly reassured that the problem will be solved.

He reiterated President Nana Addo’s passion about northern region’s development, and promised that the deplorable road network and water crises will be solved.

He said government will sustain the planting for food and jobs at all cost, to boost agriculture, which is the economic mainstay of most rural dwellers.

He said the 2018 budget will capture more pro- poor government programmes required for socio-economic growth.

Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, pledged 10 laptops for the Bambawiya Islamic Institute.

The Bambawiya Islamic Institute in a citation extolled Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia under whose watch as leader of government’s economic management team, the economy has stabilized.

A portion of the citation read as, “Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, you are an inspiration to the youth, an exemplary and a dependable Muslim leader.”

The National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Alhaji Nuhu Sharabutu, prayed for the nation’s peace and unity.

Spiritual leader and Proprietor of the Bambawiya Islamic Institute, Dr. Sheikh Alhaji Mohammed Lukman Bamba commended the vice President for his political campaigns, devoid of hate speech in the run-up to the 2016 general elections.

Sheikh Lukman Bamba further praised government for the Zongo Development Fund initiative.

He prayed for God’s guidance and protection for Nana Addo’s government to deliver on its campaign promises.

As an annual event, it brought together Muslim Clerics from across West Africa, government officials and Muslim ummah.

By; Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana