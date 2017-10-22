GHPL: Olympics, Tema Youth relegated as Kotoko miss Top 4

Godwin Attram, Great Olympics Player-Coach

Great Olympics and Tema Youth failed to stay up in the Ghana Premier League and will have to deal with life in Division One next season after they both lost on final day.

Great Olympics needed to beat Bechem United in Bechem but that did not happen as Ahmed Toure scored for the home side after two minutes.

That was how the match ended to push Bechem United to 12th place on 41 points while Olympics stayed in 15th place with 37 points.

Tema Youth lost 2-0 to Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park thanks to goals from Seth Larbi Appiah. Chelsea ended the season in 8th place on 42 points while Tema Youth finished 14th on 37 points.

Asante Kotoko fell out of the top four places after suffering they were beaten 2-1 by Liberty Professionals in Dansoman.

Baba Mahama placed Kotoko in the lead in the first half but goals from Samuel Sarfo and Samuel Annan gave Liberty three points and 11th place in the final standings with 41 points.

AshGold were successful in their bid to stay up in the league after defeating newly-crowned champions, Aduana Stars, 4-2 at the Len Clay Stadium.

Hans Kwofie scored for the Miners in the 28th, 39th, 47th and 62nd minutes while Derrick Sasraku and Elvis Opoku got the goals for Aduana Stars.

Kwofie’s quadruple ensured that he finished top of the scorer’s chart with 17 goals; two more than Berekum Chelsea’s Stephen Sarfo.

Elmina Sharks were 2-0 winners over Wa All Stars with the goals coming from Felix Addo and Eric Osei. The result gave Sharks 42 points and 9th place in their debut season in the Ghana Premier League.

Wa All Stars finished 6th on 42 points.

Joseph Esso was on the score sheet for Ebusua Dwarfs as they beat Bolga All Stars 4-1 in Tamale.

He was the team’s most outstanding player in their last three matches and he got his goal in the 37th minute to add to two strikes from Stephen Bentil.

Ato Mensah scored the fourth for Dwarfs while Latif Abubakar got the consolation for Bolga All Stars.

Dwarfs finished the season in 4th place with 43 points at the expense of Asante Kotoko.

There were season-ending draws for Hearts of Oak and WAFA. Hearts drew goalless with Inter Allies in Accra and WAFA got a 1-1 draw with Medeama.

Hearts finished 3rd on the league table with 48 points while Inter Allies got 40 points and 13th place. WAFA picked second place with 51 points while Medeama placed 7th.

Match week 30 recorded 1 away win, 5 home wins, 2 draws and 21 goals were scored overall.

–

By: Citi Sports