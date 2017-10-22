Chieftaincy dispute mars 2017 Agortime Kente Festival

Patrons of this year’s Kente Festival of the Agortime Traditional Area in the Volta Region, were on Saturday left disappointed after the grand durbar meant to climax the week-long festival was called off due to chieftaincy disputes.

The Grand Durbar, which sees people from all walks of life converging on Kpetoe to celebrate the beautiful Ghanaian cloth, and promote the area’s culture, was called off at the eleventh hour for reasons organizers gave as the failure of the Paramount Chief, Nene Nuer Keteku III, to resolve an outstanding chieftaincy dispute.

In a press statement issued by the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Eddie Akotey, he said the decision was taken due to the security threats that the chieftaincy issue poses to the event.

“The planning committee of the Agotime Kente Festival are deeply saddened to announce that, the Grand Durbar scheduled to take place on the 21st October 2017, will no longer be taking place this year. This is due to issues of security emanating from chieftaincy disputes” the statement stated.

The coronation of Togbui Agbovi was met with stiff opposition with most kingmakers questioning his authority as the true heir to the throne. Amidst heavy security presence, his coronation was held earlier this year despite public outcry.

Majority of the Chiefs who were against his enstoolment accused the Paramountcy of supporting the new Chief.

The sub-chiefs subsequently threatened to boycott this year’s grand durbar as long as he reigned in the area.

Citi News gathered that, the Planning Committee, gave the Paramount Chief an ultimatum to resolve the issues or risk calling off the celebration in order to manage the peace in the area.

Although this year’s hindrances came as a big blow to citizens and patrons from far and near, the committee has assured the public of a better program next year.

“We are terribly sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this might cause. Looking to the future, we hope the issues are resolved for the festival to take place next year and hopefully avoid having to cancel any more.”

Agortime- Ziope District is located along the Eastern borders of the country.

The Traditional Council extends to the republic of Togo with the Paramount Chief presiding over 37 states.

Residents are known for their rich kente culture and their cross border trades.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/ghana