Bolga SHS students to pay for damages – Headmaster

The Headteacher of the Bolgatanga Senior High School in the Upper East Region, Mr. Afelibiek Ababu, has said the school will ensure that students who vandalized properties belonging to the school pay for them.

Students of the school went on rampage on Friday over the death of their mate, Elliasu Zakaria.

They alleged that the delay in signing an exeat for the deceased, a first year student to go home to go and seek medical treatment, caused the death.

In the process, they vandalized properties belonging to the school.

The angry students believe their colleague would still be alive if he had been given an exeat on time, hence the resrt to violence.

“The deceased, Elliasu Zakaria, went to sign an exeat to go home, and the senior house masters did not agree and even beat the student up, so he went home and run out of blood and died,” some of the students told Citi News.

But the headmaster, who was disappointed with the actions of the students, said he would have closed down the school if not for the intervention of the Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari.

“You are a great disappointment to me, every night we carry students to hospital and even pay some of your bills and because of an unfortunate incident, you have gone round to vandalize properties, but the damage that has been caused, you must be ready to pay,” the head master said.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana