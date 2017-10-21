Stage II of Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge ongoing in Accra

50 pupils from various basic schools across the country are currently gathered at the British Council in Accra to participate in the second stage of this year’s Literacy Challenge.

The stage involves an aptitude test where the 50 will be further shortlisted for the final (stage III) of the contest.

All 50 pupils will, however be honored today [Saturday], with a cash prize of GHs500 each, a certificate of participation, and a medal.

Citi FM launched the nationwide competition on Wednesday, July 19, dubbed “The Literacy Challenge”, which seeks to promote and to reward the versatility and intelligence of Ghana’s Junior High School (JHS) students.

The Literacy Challenge also seeks to engage contestants in a three-month-long, fun-packed, and education-driven set of activities, which will propel young Ghanaians to develop literacy skills beyond just reading and writing.

For this competition, contestants wrote an essay on the topic, “Write a letter to the President of Ghana, suggesting to him how to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.”

The challenge is aimed at celebrating the various talents and skills of Ghana’s JHS students while encouraging Ghanaians to do even more for Literacy in Ghana.

The 50 pupils taking the aptitude test today are:

[*Names in random selection – not ranked. Final selection by Anis Haffar (GATE Institute, Accra)]

Name School/Parent’s Name City/Region 1 Samira Agongo St. Paul’s Lutheran School Accra, Gt. A 2 Asaam Val-Marconi Sap’s School Limited Accra, Gt. A 3 Samuel OpokuBoakye-Yeboah KNUST Junior High Sunyani, B.A 4 Louisa Oduro-Koranteng Alsyd Academy Accra, Gt. A 5 Peter Achuemi Achumboro Base Ordinance Depot Basic School Accra, Gt. A 6 Saeda Agongo St. Paul’s Lutheran School Accra, Gt. A 7 Ewura Otabil Solidarity International School Accra, Gt. A 8 Hamdiya Nyabu Little Flower School Complex Tamale, N.R 9 Amanda Martekie Darpoh Child of the Light School Accra, Gt. A 10 Laurelle Laryea He Reigns Int. School Accra, Gt. A 11 Gladys Ayola Akiwumi Madonna School Koforidua, E.R 12 Abdul Maajid Sufian Solidarity International School Accra, Gt. A 13 Obey Gadelia Global Evangelical Church Accra, Gt. A 14 Aaron Amarh Ashitey Saps School Accra, Gt. A 15 Hagar Abelumbolga Sacred Heart Junior High School Bolga, U.E 16 Manasseh Sampana Nam-Mahime Ringway Estate Basic School Accra, Gt. A 17 Priscilla Agyeiwa Brentford Academy Koforidua, E.R 18 Araba Nyarkoa Asihene King Jesus School Koforidua, E.R 19 Nicole Chinery Sap’s School Ltd Accra, Gt. A 20 Michael Sampana Calvary Baptist Child Development Centre Aburi Akuapem, E.R 21 Maame Safoa Quashie Yahweh International School Accra, Gt. A 22 Hawa Haruna Attah Unique Child School Accra, Gt. A 23 Jalomy Klu-Jackson Unique Child School Accra, Gt. A 24 Janet Esi Robertson Marc Robertson Accra, Gt. A 25 Abigail Obeng White Dove School Complex Accra, Gt. A 26 Lloyd Akresi Acropolis Maranatha Academy Accra, Gt. A 27 Erica Asi Ocansey Sap’s School Accra, Gt. A 28 Princess Stephanie Kayode R.O.S.I.S Complex Tema, Gt. A 29 Grace Ahadjie Kay-Billie-Klaer International School Accra, Gt. A 30 Godwin Ankomah Doris Diaw

Solidarity International School Accra, Gt. A 31 Klenam Ameku St. Paul’s Lutheran School Accra, Gt. A 32 Peter Gablon Dansoman ‘5’ J.H.S Accra, Gt. A 33 Ethel-Mina Aryee Crown Prince Academy Accra, Gt. A 34 Genevive Budu Lighthouse Christian Mission School Accra, Gt. A 35 Nii Aryee Dromo Aryee Vine Christian School Accra, Gt. A 36 Nyameye Awurama Ampoma Obeng-Akuamoah Kay-Billie-Klaer International School Accra, Gt. A 37 Joyce Avadane Providence School Accra, Gt. A 38 Bright Atiwine Ababila University Practice South J.H.S A/B Accra, Gt. A 39 Suzana Sabbathina Mawulawe Awurama Dzietor Kay-Billie-Klaer International School Accra, Gt. A 40 Jessica Nyade Great Achievers Academy Somanya, Gt. A 41 Testimony M.K. Atsu Oxford Preparatory School Saltpond, C.R 42 Enyonam Sheena Aklabortu Solidarity International School Accra, Gt. A 43 Krystyn Naa Adotey Bruce Christ the King International School Accra, Gt. A 44 Makafui Adzo Agbelengor Victory Presbyterian Church School Accra, Gt. A 45 Patience Thompson Unique Child School Accra, Gt. A 46 Michelle Ayisi Mensah Christ the King International School Accra, Gt. A 47 Miriam Binarachin Wottuomo Agdam International School Wa, U.W 49 Konian Isaac Dan-Ibu International School Wa, U.W 50 Jeffrey Lennox Dongyeru Dan-Ibu International School Wa, U.W

The Literacy Challenge is sponsored by Bic Pen, SlydePay, Cowbell and Milky Magic biscuits.

The final event, scheduled for October 28, 2017, will take place at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa in Accra.

The ultimate winner will take home a cash prize of GHc10,000 among other things.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana