Stage II of Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge ongoing in Accra

50 pupils from various basic schools across the country are currently gathered at the British Council in Accra to participate in the second stage of this year’s Literacy Challenge.
The stage involves an aptitude test where the 50 will be further shortlisted for the final (stage III) of the contest.
All 50 pupils will, however be honored today [Saturday], with a cash prize of GHs500 each, a certificate of participation, and a medal.
Citi FM launched the nationwide competition on Wednesday, July 19, dubbed “The Literacy Challenge”, which seeks to promote and to reward the versatility and intelligence of Ghana’s Junior High School (JHS) students.
The Literacy Challenge also seeks to engage contestants in a three-month-long, fun-packed, and education-driven set of activities, which will propel young Ghanaians to develop literacy skills beyond just reading and writing.
For this competition, contestants wrote an essay on the topic, “Write a letter to the President of Ghana, suggesting to him how to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.”
The challenge is aimed at celebrating the various talents and skills of Ghana’s JHS students while encouraging Ghanaians to do even more for Literacy in Ghana.
The 50 pupils taking the aptitude test today are:
[*Names in random selection – not ranked. Final selection by Anis Haffar (GATE Institute, Accra)]
|Name
|School/Parent’s Name
|City/Region
|1
|Samira Agongo
|St. Paul’s Lutheran School
|Accra, Gt. A
|2
|Asaam Val-Marconi
|Sap’s School Limited
|Accra, Gt. A
|3
|Samuel OpokuBoakye-Yeboah
|KNUST Junior High
|Sunyani, B.A
|4
|Louisa Oduro-Koranteng
|Alsyd Academy
|Accra, Gt. A
|5
|Peter Achuemi Achumboro
|Base Ordinance Depot Basic School
|Accra, Gt. A
|6
|Saeda Agongo
|St. Paul’s Lutheran School
|Accra, Gt. A
|7
|Ewura Otabil
|Solidarity International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|8
|Hamdiya Nyabu
|Little Flower School Complex
|Tamale, N.R
|9
|Amanda Martekie Darpoh
|Child of the Light School
|Accra, Gt. A
|10
|Laurelle Laryea
|He Reigns Int. School
|Accra, Gt. A
|11
|Gladys Ayola Akiwumi
|Madonna School
|Koforidua, E.R
|12
|Abdul Maajid Sufian
|Solidarity International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|13
|Obey Gadelia
|Global Evangelical Church
|Accra, Gt. A
|14
|Aaron Amarh Ashitey
|Saps School
|Accra, Gt. A
|15
|Hagar Abelumbolga
|Sacred Heart Junior High School
|Bolga, U.E
|16
|Manasseh Sampana Nam-Mahime
|Ringway Estate Basic School
|Accra, Gt. A
|17
|Priscilla Agyeiwa
|Brentford Academy
|Koforidua, E.R
|18
|Araba Nyarkoa Asihene
|King Jesus School
|Koforidua, E.R
|19
|Nicole Chinery
|Sap’s School Ltd
|Accra, Gt. A
|20
|Michael Sampana
|Calvary Baptist Child Development Centre
|Aburi Akuapem, E.R
|21
|Maame Safoa Quashie
|Yahweh International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|22
|Hawa Haruna Attah
|Unique Child School
|Accra, Gt. A
|23
|Jalomy Klu-Jackson
|Unique Child School
|Accra, Gt. A
|24
|Janet Esi Robertson
|Marc Robertson
|Accra, Gt. A
|25
|Abigail Obeng
|White Dove School Complex
|Accra, Gt. A
|26
|Lloyd Akresi
|Acropolis Maranatha Academy
|Accra, Gt. A
|27
|Erica Asi Ocansey
|Sap’s School
|Accra, Gt. A
|28
|Princess Stephanie Kayode
|R.O.S.I.S Complex
|Tema, Gt. A
|29
|Grace Ahadjie
|Kay-Billie-Klaer International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|30
|Godwin Ankomah
|Doris Diaw
Solidarity International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|31
|Klenam Ameku
|St. Paul’s Lutheran School
|Accra, Gt. A
|32
|Peter Gablon
|Dansoman ‘5’ J.H.S
|Accra, Gt. A
|33
|Ethel-Mina Aryee
|Crown Prince Academy
|Accra, Gt. A
|34
|Genevive Budu
|Lighthouse Christian Mission School
|Accra, Gt. A
|35
|Nii Aryee Dromo Aryee
|Vine Christian School
|Accra, Gt. A
|36
|Nyameye Awurama Ampoma Obeng-Akuamoah
|Kay-Billie-Klaer International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|37
|Joyce Avadane
|Providence School
|Accra, Gt. A
|38
|Bright Atiwine Ababila
|University Practice South J.H.S A/B
|Accra, Gt. A
|39
|Suzana Sabbathina Mawulawe Awurama Dzietor
|Kay-Billie-Klaer International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|40
|Jessica Nyade
|Great Achievers Academy
|Somanya, Gt. A
|41
|Testimony M.K. Atsu
|Oxford Preparatory School
|Saltpond, C.R
|42
|Enyonam Sheena Aklabortu
|Solidarity International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|43
|Krystyn Naa Adotey Bruce
|Christ the King International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|44
|Makafui Adzo Agbelengor
|Victory Presbyterian Church School
|Accra, Gt. A
|45
|Patience Thompson
|Unique Child School
|Accra, Gt. A
|46
|Michelle Ayisi Mensah
|Christ the King International School
|Accra, Gt. A
|47
|Miriam Binarachin Wottuomo
|Agdam International School
|Wa, U.W
|49
|Konian Isaac
|Dan-Ibu International School
|Wa, U.W
|50
|Jeffrey Lennox Dongyeru
|Dan-Ibu International School
|Wa, U.W
The Literacy Challenge is sponsored by Bic Pen, SlydePay, Cowbell and Milky Magic biscuits.
The final event, scheduled for October 28, 2017, will take place at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa in Accra.
The ultimate winner will take home a cash prize of GHc10,000 among other things.
By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana