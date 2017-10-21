PL Roundup: Man United suffer first loss, Man City go 5 points clear

There were five games to follow Chelsea’s thrilling win over Watford earlier in the afternoon and talkSPORT.com has the latest results from the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United

Huddersfield ended Manchester United’s unbeaten start to the season with a famous win at the John Smith’s Stadium, courtesy of goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre.

Marcus Rashford suggested the comeback could be on by grabbing a goal back in the 78th minute, but the Terriers deservedly hung on to record their first league win against United since 1952.

Manchester City 3-0 Burnley

Sergio Aguero, as many expected, equalled Eric Brook’s tally of 177 goals to go level at the top of Man City’s all-time goalscoring record in a victory that sent Pep Guardiola’s side five points clear at the summit of the Premier League table.

The Citizens weren’t at their fluid best in attack, with a number of players, including Gabriel Jesus, rested, but goals from Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane in the final twenty minutes of the game sealed an ultimately comfortable win.

Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Newcastle left it late, with substitute Mikel Merino scoring the winner in the 86th minute, as Crystal Palace failed to pick up from where they left off against Chelsea last weekend.

The Eagles have clearly improved under Roy Hodgson and did look the more likely team to win the three points at St James’ Park, but Merino was on hand to leave the Magpies sixth in the league.

Stoke City 1-2 Bournemouth

Bournemouth have been hugely disappointing in front of goal this season, but rediscovered their touch at the bet365 Stadium, with the damage done by Andrew Surman and Junior Stanislas within 20 minutes of the contest.

Stoke responded in the 68th minute, through Mame Biram Diouf, but their struggles continue as they sit only one point above the Cherries in the relegation zone.

Swansea City 1-2 Leicester City

Leicester shook off the disappointment of Craig Shakespeare’s sacking by making a winning start to life under caretaker manager Michael Appleton.

A dominant display saw the Foxes record only their second of the season, as a Federico Fernandez own goal and a counter-attack finished off by Shinji Okazaki sealed the points. Alfie Mawson’s strike was little more than consolation for the Swans.

–

Source: Talk Sport