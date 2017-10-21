Literacy Challenge Level II: Aptitude test held for 50 students

Level II of Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge was held earlier today [Saturday], at the British Council in Accra.

JHS pupils who made it to the top 50 of Level 1, converged on the venue to write an aptitude test, after which the best ten will be selected for the grand finale.

The Literacy Challenge was launched on July 19 for JHS pupils to write and suggest to the president of Ghana how to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

After entries were submitted, external examiners marked the scripts and selected the top 50 pupils for Level 2.

After the test, the 50 contestants were given certificates and medals, an amount of five hundred cedis each.

They will now be waiting for the outcome of the test, where the best ten students will be selected.

In the end, the overall winner is expected to receive an amount of Ghc10,000 and other prizes.

The Literacy Challenge is sponsored by Bic, Cowbell, Slydepay and Milky Magic and powered by Citi 97.3 FM.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citimfonline.com/Ghana

