I’ll contest for NDC’s flagbearership slot – Namoale

As the quest to find a new flagbearer to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next election in 2020 deepens, former NDC Member of Parliament for the La Dadekotopon Constituency, Nii Amasah Namoale, has indicated strongly that he will be joining the race.

Mr. Namoale made the disclosure on Citi FM’s news analysis programme, The Big Issue on Saturday.

When asked why he wants to be President, Mr. Namoale said his aim is to “serve the people.”

“Why should a Ghanaian go to bed angry? Why shouldn’t a Ghanaian get a place to lay his or her head? Why shouldn’t a Ghanaian wear a cloth that he or she wants to wear? These are the main issues. From Accra to Bolgatanga, I don’t think we have to spend five hours. Why are we spending 13 to 15 hours? If you look at the western world, they think about the people, how to make life easier for them. So in governance you have to make life easier for your people.”

Mr. Namoale had been MP for the past 12 years but was defeated in the last election 2016 by the NPP’s Vincent Odotei Sowah.

Mr. Namoale, who blamed his defeat on some internal party wrangling in his constituency, said he is ready to help the NDC snatch power from the governing New Patriotic Party if given the nod.

“It was propaganda that toppled me, but the truth is always the truth,” he said.

NDC presidential race heats up

So far a number of high profile members of the NDC including Alban Bagbin, Prof. Joshua Alabi, former Rector of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), and former President John Mahama – have all given some hints of their interest in leading the NDC in the 2020 election.

Former Trade Minister, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah, has also shown indications of joining the race.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

