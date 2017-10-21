Fabin and Starlets looking for revenge against Mali

Black Starlets head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, is hoping to be third time lucky against Mali when he faces them on Saturday in the quarter finals of the U-17 World Cup in India.

The match, which will be played in the border town of Guwahati, is the third time Ghana is facing Mali this calendar year but the Starlets have nothing to show for their efforts.

Ghana lost to Mali in the final of the African U-17 Championships and in their first pre-tournament friendly in Abu Dhabi but the Starlets are determined to get one over the Malians on the world’s biggest stage.

“If you beat a team in one competition, it does not mean that the trend will continue. We are prepared so people should come and watch us,” said Ghana head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.

Defender Ibrahim Najeeb agreed with his coach and said they would seek revenge on Saturday.

“Actually, this is a game we have prepared for and we have trained very well and corrected our mistakes from previous matches.”

The winner will face the victor of the match between Spain and Iran.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana