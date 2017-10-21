Akufo-Addo, others bid Paapa Yankson farewell [Photos]

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday joined hundreds of Ghanaians at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, to pay their final respects to the late highlife legend, Paapa Yankson.

Paapa Yankson passed away on July 21, 2017 after a short illness aged 73.

Others including the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Abelema Afeku, General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia, as well as a host of others from the showbiz industry were at the State House to mourn the beloved artiste.

The mortal remains of Paapa Yankson will be taken to Apam in the Central Region for interment.

Benjamin Paapa Kofi Yankson, known as Paapa Yankson, was a highlife singer, songwriter, and producer.

He was born on June 22, 1944 at Winneba in the Central Region. His latent music flair was discovered at the funeral of a neighbour.

He landed his first music contract during his mother’s funeral. And for more than 30 years Paapa Yankson has produced music that touched many Ghanaians.



He has composed many hit songs some of which have attracted national awards and nomination for awards. In 1997 his composition, Yaaba won an award for Best Composition during the Komkomba Awards.

His works, Wiase Mu Nsem, Show Your Love, Wo Yere Anaa Wo Maame, and Tena Menkyen are among his hit songs.

Paapa Yankson has more than 15 albums to his credit, and so it was not surprising that some young hiplife artistes kept knocking at his door to feature him on their albums.

He has taught and performed in many countries around the world including the US, Canada, Belgium, Britain, Germany, Holland, Nigeria, Benin and Cote d’Ivoire.

Paapa’s last major performance was at the Music of Ghanaian Origin Concert organized by Citi FM in March 2017, where he performed in a wheel chair.

On Sunday, October 22, there will be a thanksgiving service for the late musician at the Bread of Life Methodist Church at Dansoman in Accra.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana