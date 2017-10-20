Woyome’s application against assets valuation dismissed

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by businessman Alfred Woyome, which sought to stop the seizure and valuation of his properties by the state.

The court presided by a sole judge, Justice Alfred Benin, described the application as one without merit hence his decision.

The ruling by the court paved way for the state to continue with the valuation of the properties of Mr. Woyome in its quest to retrieve monies he owes the state from a judgment debt wrongfully paid to him.

Alfred Woyome last week filed an application at the court to stop the government from continuing with moves to seize and value his properties. His application followed state officials’ storming one of his residence at Trasaco to value the property.

Meanwhile, the government has indicated that it will begin another round of valuation and seizure of other properties of Mr. Woyome, in a bid to get the rest of GHs47. 2 million left to be paid by him, out of the total sum of Ghc51 million.

A Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame, who spoke to the media after today’s [Friday] proceedings, said the state is determined to recover the money from Woyome, and will not be deterred by efforts by Woyome to impede the process.

“I can assure you that nothing will hinder the state in its efforts to recover the money. These are all ploys that will be swept away. No impediment, whatsoever that is placed in the way of the state by Mr. Woyome will prevent the state from recovering the money. Surely the day of reckoning will come,” he said.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana