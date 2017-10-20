Women’s World banking hosts free breast cancer screening

Women’s World Banking Ghana organized a breast cancer screening for over five hundred women as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The move according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, Charlotte Baidoo is in recognition of the international breast cancer awareness month.

Speaking to Citi News, Charlotte Baidoo said the screening will be done for two day with support from other corporate bodies.

“Today, in recognition of the international breast cancer awareness month we have resolved to take the welfare and progress of its target market at heart, Women’s World Banking Ghana Limited is joining hands with other corporate bodies to embark on two-day breast cancer screening for its customer and general public”.

She added that the bank will focus on organizing other health events for women “considering how dear the welfare of women in particular and customer, in general, is to the board and management of WWBG, we have resolved to inculcate this event and other events bothering on the health of women into our corporate social responsibility activities. These we plan, will spread throughout year, rather than focusing on a particular month.”

Health practitioner at Peace and Love Hospital (breast care international), Grace Anin demanded that the women cultivate the habit of embarking on regular breast check up.

“Every woman must have regular checkup in order to notice any changes in the breast when it occurs. Women must exercise regularly, eat healthy and practice personal hygiene to help prevent breast cancer.”

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana