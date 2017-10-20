Somalia to erect memorial wall along renamed bomb blast street

The Zoobe K5 Junction street in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu has been renamed the October 14 Junction after last Saturday’s deadly bomb blast that claimed the lives of over 300 people.

The Mayor of Mogadishu, Thabit Abdi said a memorial wall will be erected to honour the victims of the bomb blast which left about 400 people injured with critical cases transferred to Turkey, Kenya and Sudan for treatment.

“We are doing this because we don’t want to forget this tragedy. Its part of our history … We remember them as our heroes. We and the next generations will remember them as heroes,” he told local media Radio Dalsan.

Saturday’s explosion hit a busy junction in Mogadishu killing civilians including doctors and students. The world sympathised with Somalia as they received aid and emergency response from over a dozen countries.

We are doing this because we don’t want to forget this tragedy. Its part of our history … We remember them as our heroes. We and the next generations will remember them as heroes.

No group has claimed responsibility but the Somali government points fingers at Islamist group al Shabaab.

–

Source: Africanews