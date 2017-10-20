Scientific Socialism still vital in 21st century – Chinese President

The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has defended the country’s socialist system, saying, “scientific socialism is full of vitality in the 21st Century China: the banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics is now flying high and proud for all to see.”

“It means that the path, theory, system and the culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics have kept developing, blazing a new trail for other developing countries to achieve modernisation,” he stated.

The Marxism-Leninism socialist concept was introduced in China in 1921 where it was integrated with the Chinese workers’ movement.

The President was speaking at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) last Wednesday. It was on the theme: “Secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and strive for the great success of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a New Era.”

The august occasion, which is celebrated every five years by the (CPC), was attended by 2,280 delegates, representing over 89 million party members.

The ruling party will take stock of its activities over the last five years and chart the way forward for accelerated growth in the ensuing years.

At the end of the ongoing congress, a central committee of the CPC will be selected and a seven-member ruling council chosen by the party.

President Xi , who is also the party’s General Secretary, described the last five years of his administration as remarkable. “We have upheld the underlying principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, risen to challenges, pioneered and pushed ahead and made historic achievements in reform, opening up to socialist modernisation,” he said.

The President said in the long run, China intended to develop into a modern socialist country “that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.”

He said the dawn of the new era would also ensure that China would eventually take centre stage in world affairs. “Let all of us, Chinese nation, come together, keep going and create a mighty force that enables us to realise the Chinese Dream,” President Xi Jinping admonished.

Foreign policy

On the foreign policy directive of China, President Xi Jinping assured the world that his country would uphold its fundamental policy goal of preserving world peace and promoting common development.

“China remains firm in its commitment to strengthening friendship and cooperation with other countries on the basis of principles of peaceful coexistence to forging a new form of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation,” he stated.

The President, however, expressed concern over the lack of energy in global economic growth, the widening gap between the rich and poor, unconventional security threats such as terrorism, cyber insecurity, infectious diseases and climate change.

“Our world is full of both hope and challenges. We should not give up our dreams because the reality around us is too complicated; we should not stop pursuing our ideals because they seem out of our reach. No country can address the many challenges facing mankind alone; no country can afford to retreat into self-isolation,” he emphasised.

President Xi Jinping further called on countries to work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity.

“We should respect each other, discuss issues as equals and resolutely reject the Cold War mentality and power politics. We should commit to settling disputes through dialogue and resolving differences through discussions” he said.

–

Source: Graphic Online