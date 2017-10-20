Reverse Nii Adama Latse’s induction as Ga Mantse – Ga Traditional Council

Nii Adama Latse

Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, who’s also Otublohum Mantse, has asked the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to reverse the induction of Nii Adama Latse as the Ga Mantse into its fold.

The Council says it has picked reports in sections of the media suggesting that Nii Adama Latse has been inducted into the House of Chiefs as Ga Mantse.

According to a statement signed by acting President of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, and copied to citifmonline.com, the legitimacy of Nii Latse Adama as Ga Mantse is still a subject pending before the court, and so his induction into the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs is null and void.

The Greater Accra Region has witnessed some of the prolonged and fiercest chieftaincy dispute, particularly on the choice of who becomes a Ga Mantse.

Below is the full statement from the Council.

ILLEGAL INDUCTION OF NII ADAMA LATSE INTO THE GREATER ACCRA REGIONAL HOUSE OF CHIEFS

The Ga Traditional council has learnt with shock and dismay the induction of Nii Adama Latse into the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs. The news got to us via the media.

There are series of suits pending against his illegality to occupy the position of the Ga Mantse.

This is a breach of natural jstice and fairness to the contending parties, which cases are pending before the Ga Traditional Council on the Djasetse suit, filed against Nii Yartey Otoga purported King Maker of Nii Adama Latse.

We ask that the position of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs is reversed to bring calm and peace to the Ga state. We vehemently condemn this induction and do not support it.

The Ga Mantse is the head of the Ga Traditional Area, and if he is not accepted by the Ga Traditional Council, then his position is illegal.

There is an injunction by the High Court on the Ga Traditional Council not to induct Nii Adama Latse into its fold. The Ga Traditional Council on 13th February, 2017, was duly ordered that its defendants be restrained from inducting Nii Adama Latse as Ga Mantse, and also restrained from transmitting his Chieftaincy declaration forms for Gazette notification at the National House of Chiefs.

Meanwhile, we are aware of several suits, injunctions and contempt applications pending against Nii Adama Latse at the Ga Traditional Council, Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, National House of Chiefs, High Court, and the Court of Appeal in Kumasi.

We, the members of the Ga Traditional Council, are law abiding, and will not condone and connive illegality.

We therefore consider this induction of Nii Adama Latse, null and void and of no legal effect.

Thank You

NII DODOO NSAKI II

OTUBLOHUM MANTSE AND

ACTING PRESIDENT, GA TRADITIONAL COUNCIL

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana