NGO builds 11-unit classroom block in Peki

Pencils of Promise, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in education, has commissioned an 11-unit classroom block to mark their five-year operations in Ghana.

The facility, which the organization touted as one of its biggest projects in Ghana in supporting quality education, was donated to the staff and pupils of Peki-Dzogbati E.P Primary School in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region.

The facility comes with office, store, and ancillary facilities, that provide a conducive learning environment for the pupils.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the building which coincided with the organization’s five year anniversary, the country Director of Pencils of Promise, Freeman Gobah, said the group was founded in 2008, with the goal of increasing access to quality education by building clean and safe schools in rural and developing communities in the world.

The Pencils of Promise started its operations in Ghana in 2012, and has since made giant strides in improving the quality of education mostly in the Volta Region.

At least about 20 districts in the Volta Region had benefited from their projects with additional two districts in the Eastern Region, also benefiting.

Over 120 schools have so far been rescued from collapsing.

To improve literacy in schools, the organization through its support program deployed 3,400 Electronic Readers to schools across the two regions of Eastern and Volta.

Freeman Gobah added that “beyond building safe and sustainable structures, we have provided in-service training to over 500 circuit supervisors, head teachers and teachers in 48 schools.”

To ensure a holistic education, Pencils of Promise also introduced its water, sanitation and hygiene module, where the schools are provided sanitary facilities, Polytanks, water filters, buckets and pupils groomed to adopt healthy lifestyles.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, who was present at the ceremony commended the organization for their tremendous efforts in supporting education in Ghana.

He said although the government is committed to providing quality education to all children of school going age, competing for demands from other sectors of the economy, vis-à-vis financial constraints, there’s the need for active collaborations with the private sector to achieve common goals.

He therefore called on beneficiaries to cultivate a sense of maintenance culture, to ensure the facilities are used effectively.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana