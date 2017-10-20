IDEG meets NPP on election of MMDCEs

Dr. Kwesi Jonah

Dr. Kwesi Jonah, a Senior Research Fellow with the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), is calling for the inclusion of chiefs in the governance of the country.

“In terms of the chiefs, we may have to set up a different structure like the local development advisory committee which will have chiefs,” he said.

He said they [IDEG] want to make local government inclusive and make sure all Assembly members and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are qualified.

According to a promise by the NPP government, Ghanaians should start electing their Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in 2018 or 2019.

Decentralization and involvement in local governance through popular election of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs), has been a key concentration on Growth and Development (GGDP) since July 2016.

He also stressed on the visibility of political parties engaging in local government reforms, and how issues regarding women and children with disability are being addressed.

“If you look at the structure of the assemblies, they have been excluded, there are fewer women at the local government level, and we want to make local governance more inclusive,” Dr. Jonas said.

IDEG will hold a seminar today [Friday], with the governing New Patriotic Party to propose that the government ensures the election of all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives n 2019

IDEG held a similar seminar with the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr. Kwesi Jonah said the seminar will seek to engage all political parties to solicit their inputs to make the policy far-reaching.

–

By: Farida Yusuf/citifmonline.com/Ghana