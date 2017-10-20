‘Fake landlord’ wanted after defrauding man of GHc 31, 000

Police have begun a manhunt for a 28-year-old man, who reportedly posed as a landlord, and extorted an amount of GHc 31, 000 from a potential tenant.

According to the Police, the suspect, Nana Yaw, collected the amount from the complainant on the pretense of renting him a two-bedroom apartment at Tema in February.

A warrant has since been issued by a Magistrate Court in Accra for Nana Yaw’s arrest after he bolted with the money.

A statement from the police signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, ASP Effia Tenge, described Nana Yaw as “dark in complexion, stands at five feet, nine inches (5, 9”) tall and semi-stout in stature.”

He is also believed to be hiding in Kasoa, Sowutuom or Tema, or the surrounding areas, with Police requesting the public’s help to apprehend the suspect.

“Anybody with information on his whereabouts should report to the Community 18 District Police Station, or call telephone numbers 0544 -343149 or 020-9310493, the Police Crime Fighters MTN/Vodafone Toll-Free Number, 18555 for rapid response,” the statement added.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana