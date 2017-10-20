Education Ministry pleges desks for La Presby SHS

The Ministry of Education has said it will provide furniture for the La Presby Senior High School by next week, following the dire classroom conditions brought to light by Citi News.

Otto Plahar, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, speaking to Citi News, said the school has already sent its audit team, and the Ministry is aware of the situation.

He said officials of the Ministry visited the school, and the number of desks needed will be delivered to them.

“I was at the La Presby about two days ago to see for myself what is on the ground. The problem was the furniture they had earlier was not of the best standard, so most of them got destroyed.”

“They [La Presby management] just sent their furniture for audit, we have to know the exact number of desk they need…You know it is the duty of the Ministry to do that,” he said.

Otto Plahar also commended Citi FM for highlighting the predicaments of the first year students, who were seen to be sitting on cement blocks during classes.

The school had already made headlines when its head teacher, Samuel Salamat, was interdicted by the Ghana Education Service for asking first-year students to pay GHc 80 for desks.

This again raised a question of the quality and equity aspect of the free secondary education in Ghana.

Following Citi News’ reports on the plight of the students, the CEO of McDan Shipping, Daniel Makorley, pledged to assist the students with desks.

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana