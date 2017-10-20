Atomic explosion driver dies after getting new tanker

The driver of the gas tanker that exploded at Atomic junction in Accra a fortnight ago, reportedly died mysteriously just when he had gotten a new tanker to work with.

Yussif Seidu, who escaped unhurt during the explosion, according to the Public Relations Officer of the LPG Marketing Companies Association, Kwame Owiredu, died after becoming unconscious during a meeting with LPG truck drivers.

“I can confirm to you that Yussif Seidu, the driver who was in charge of the tanker that caught fire at Atomic Junction is no more with us. I can also say that he didn’t die as a result of any injury flowing from the accident that occurred, but he died a natural death.”

“He was with us yesterday [Thursday] at our yard. We actually were chatting with him; we had even gotten him a new tanker. So we were all happy that he’s gotten a new tanker. Whilst we were in a conversation with him, I think he went unconscious.”

Mr. Seidu said they quickly rushed him to the Tema General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Possible cause of death

Although the deceased escaped unhurt from the explosion site, it is unclear whether he inhaled excessive smoke or gas in the process, which could have led to severe respiratory complications.

On the other hand, it is unclear whether the deceased received any form of help, since he could have suffered from a post traumatic stress disorder, which can lead to high blood pressure, and a subsequent heart attack.

Seeing that he’s a Muslim, whose burial is soon to take place, it is unclear whether an autopsy would be carried out as soon as practicable to establish the exact cause of death.

Background

On Saturday, October 7, a gas explosion occurred at Atomic junction which killed seven people and injured 132 others.

The area around the epicenter of the explosion is known to be a hotbed of activity with a commercial bus [trotro] station, taxi rank, other fuel stations and traders located in the immediate vicinity.

Police and fire service investigations are yet to be concluded to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

