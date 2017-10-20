A/Region: Court remands GES officer after recruitment fraud

The Effiduase District Magistrate Court in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region, has remanded a 32-year old Circuit supervisor of the Effiduase District Education Office for defrauding by false pretenses.

According to Police, they received a complaint from one Serwaa Bonsu, a resident of Kwadaso, who said Julius Evans Coffie in June 2015, collected an amount of GHc 2,000 under the pretext of assisting her secure a job at the Ghana Education Service, but failed to honor his promise.

Police arrested the accused person who admitted to the offense, but failed to refund the money to his victim.

Evans Coffie appeared before the Effiduase District Magistrate Court on Thursday, and pleaded guilty to the crime.

The court presided over by His Worship, Micheal Derek Ocloo, remanded the accused to one week in police custody to re-appear on October 24, 2017.

During proceedings, over 100 other persons thronged the court premises and accused the Circuit supervisor of the same offense.

Effiduase Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Harold Opoku Yamoah, who confirmed the incident to Citi News said the complainant was assisting with investigations.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana