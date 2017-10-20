19-year-old farmer remanded for defiling KG pupil

A farmer accused of defiling a four-year-old kindergarten pupil has been ordered by the Juaso Circuit Court to be held in prison.

Richmond Asamoah, 19, pleaded not guilty to the offense, and would make his next appearance on Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

Police Sergeant Princeton Peasah Darkwah, told the court that the incident happened at Bompata in the Asante-Akim South Municipality, on October 09.

The victim was returning from a visit to the grandmother at about 1500 hours when she met the accused.

Asamoah engaged the innocent little girl in a conversation, lured her to his room and sexually abused her.

He let her go after the despicable act, but with a warning, not to tell anybody about her traumatic experience.

The prosecution said such was the pain that, the victim could simply not bear and therefore informed the mother immediately she got home.

Sgt. Darkwa added that a formal report was made to the police and Asamoah was arrested.

–

Source: GNA