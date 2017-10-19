We’ll work on finishing – Paa Kwesi Fabin

Black Starlets head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, says the team must still fine-tune their attacking play ahead of the rest of its campaign in the U-17 World Cup tournament in India.

The Starlets beat Niger 2-0 on Wednesday to book a last 8 date with Mali on Saturday in Guwahati.

Captain Eric Ayiah and Richard Danso scored in first-half injury time and in the 90th minutes respectively to hand victory and progression.

However, Fabin was not too happy with the team’s output in the area of chance conversion and said that more work would go into making the forwards sharper and more productive.

“Our inability to put away chances is a concern to me but we are working on it. It is a work in progress. With an U-17 team, there will definitely be mistakes but we will keep correcting them until we get what we want.”

Ghana had 23 attempts at goal with 7 going on target but only two were scored.

So far, the Black Starlets have scored 7 goals in the tournament with Eric Ayiah and Richard Danso scoring a total of 5. Ayiah has 3 goals while Danso has scored twice from the bench in the matches against India and Niger.

–

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana