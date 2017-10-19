NSS group threatens to picket at Flagstaff House over delayed allowances

A group calling itself Concerned National Service Personnel Association of Ghana, has threatened to picket the Flagstaff House next week Monday, if the government fails to pay them their allowances.

According to its Convener, William Agbodo, the government has failed to pay service personnel two months into their service, a situation that is negatively affecting its members.

He has therefore called on the government to pay their allowances or they will be forced to picket at the presidency to demand same.

“Since we started service from 4th September, nothing has been done by the government so far to ensure that our monthly allowance is paid. They keep telling us to exercise a little patience but up till now, there is no hope that they will be paying us soon. Most of us come from far away to our work places, and we always have to walk a long distance to get to our places.

“If we come to realization that nothing will be done, then we will be compelled to picket at the Flagstaff House. All National Service persons are willing to partake in such activities and we know that the government will be willing to listen to us.”

In February, some NSS personnel threatened to picket at the seat of government [Flagstaff House] following the government’s refusal to implement the 60% increment in the allowance of personnel announced by the previous government.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) government before exiting power, approved an increase in the allowances of national service personnel from GH¢350 to GH¢559.

The increment for the service personnel took effect on January 1, 2017.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana