Karaga SHS burns phones of over 100 students

Authorities of Karaga Senior High School in the Northern Region have seized and burnt over 100 mobile phones belonging to students, who flouted stipulated rules not to use phones whilst in school.

The burning of the phones is to reinforce strict compliance with the ban on the use of mobile phones in all second-cycle schools.

Citifmonline.com gathered that, some of the students ignored the school authorities’ incessant warning that the use of mobile phones in school will not be tolerated.

The affected students today [Thursday], threatened to embark on a demonstration against the decision, but the move was foiled by district police command.

The police rapid response team curtailed any untoward situation there.

The Ghana Education Service is against second-cycle students using mobile phones whilst in school.

This rule has often generated public debate on the use of mobile phones at the basic and second cycle institutions level.

While some education analysts argue that the ban is awkward, the Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior Schools (CHASS) believes it is the best disciplinary measure, and in the best interest of the students.

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior Schools (CHASS), argued that the use of mobile phones is a distraction to students, hence the ban.

Karaga SHS PTA backs the ban

The School’s Parents Teacher Association (PTA), met and resolved that the ban should be strictly enforced.

The school authorities have remained tight-lipped on the matter.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana