Justice Brobbey chairs 9-member commission for new regions

Stephen Allan Brobbey

A retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Brobbey, will chair the new commission inaugurated by President Akufo-Addo to collate views from the public on the creation of the proposed three new regions.

He will lead the committee with 8 others with various expertise to undertake the consultation process.

The eight (8) are:

Dr. Grace Bediako (Former Government Statistician) Maulvi Mohammed Bin-Salih (AMEER, Missionary in Charge, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana) Prof. Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa (Former Vice Chancellor, KNUST) Ms. Gladys Gillian Naadu Tetteh (Local governance expert) Mr. Robert Ajene (Retired Director of Education) Dr. David Wellington Essaw (Senior Research Fellow, University of Cape Coast) Prof. George Owusu (Institute of Statistical, Social & Economic Research /Director, Center for Urban Management Studies, University of Ghana) Ms. Josephine Hughes (Legal Practitioner)

The Commission has been directed by the President to produce a report on its work, and present recommendations which will subsequently be handed over to the Electoral Commission (EC) for the organization of a referendum.

This will be done in the various regions out of which the new ones will be carved out.

The Commission, is expected to tour the Volta, Western, Northern and the Brong Ahafo Regions, to solicit the views of residents on the creation of the new regions.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Commission, President Akufo-Addo said the move was in response to calls from citizens in these regions for decentralization to promote development.

“It has become clear to me that, one of the most fundamental demands of our people is to live in a thriving economy which provides opportunities for all. The desire has found expression in several forms. One such form is for the re-organisation of our regional governance structure to enable government come closer to the people and thereby facilitate the rapid development of our nation and its economy,” he said.

The president also expressed optimism that the process when completed, will spur growth in the affected regions.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana