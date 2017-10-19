Heavy rains displace hundreds in Wenchi

Hundreds of residents have been displaced following a downpour at Wenchi in the Brong Ahafo Region on Tuesday.

The downpour, accompanied by strong winds and thunder, left in its wake massive destruction of both public and private properties, running into millions of cedis, as over 45 houses have their roof ripped off.

The situation has compelled victims of the disaster to temporarily seek shelter with relatives, neighbors and open places.

The worst affected areas are Boadan, Kokroko and Kejetia electoral areas of the municipality.

The affected victims are making a passionate appeal to the government; donor agencies, municipal assembly and philanthropists, to come to their aid to enable them to rehabilitate their houses.

The Municipal Operations Officer of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Nsiah Williams, disclosed that over 45 houses have been affected, with properties such as clothing, mattresses, foodstuffs, electrical appliances such as fridges and televisions destroyed in the process.

He said an assessment visit to the affected areas revealed more devastation as most of the displaced persons were currently seeking temporary accommodation with relations.

He therefore called for assistance from the regional NADMO and government, as his outfit was not well-resourced to address the situation.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Dr. Prince Kwakye Afriyie, after a tour of the affected areas, assured the victims of government’s support, and tasked NADMO officials to furnish him with all the details and statistics of affected persons.

He appealed to residents to cultivate the habit of planting trees around their houses to serve as windbreaks to prevent future disasters.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana