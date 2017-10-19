Ghana Technology University College matriculates 1,200 students

The Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), held its 21st Matriculation Ceremony at its Main Campus, Tesano over the weekend.

The matriculation ceremony marks the official induction of students pursuing certificate, diploma and degree programmes for the September intake of the 2017/2018 academic year.

It also welcomes them into the University College and officially grants them full-fledged status as members of the University community.

In all, 1,200 students who are set to pursue Engineering, Informatics and Business IT took the matriculation oath.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President, GTUC, Prof. Abeku Blankson, welcomed the fresh students and encouraged them to take advantage of all the resources made available to them by the University College.

He said students should explore the curriculum, aim high, have lofty aspirations, and challenge themselves to achieve their full learning potential.

“Our faculty and staff are here to help you every step of the way—from deciding which classes and programs to pursue, to assisting you succeed in class, to providing a full and enjoyable experience of university life.”

The University College runs certificate, diploma, undergraduate, master and doctoral programmes that are unique, contemporary and structured to meet the needs of industry.

GTUC has experienced growth in terms of projects and programmes over the past 11 years, and the student population has also increased considerably, from a starting cohort of less than 100 students to almost 8000 students currently.

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifonline.com/Ghana