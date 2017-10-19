Commission of inquiry for new regions to be inaugurated today

President Akufo Addo will today [Thursday], inaugurate a Commission of Inquiry to begin the process of collating views for the creation of the proposed three new regions.

The Commission, upon the assumption of office, will tour the Volta, Western, Northern and the Brong Ahafo Regions, to solicit the views of residents on the creation of the new regions.

The Commission’s recommendations will subsequently be handed over to the Electoral Commission to organize a referendum on the matter within the various regions out of which the news ones will be carved out.

If 50% of persons living within the proposed areas endorse the proposal, the process of creating the new regions will then be implemented.

Expressing his optimism about the process which is yet to begin, the President said: “As you know, the constitution then says that, now having given a positive response to the request from the President, that the President will go ahead now and establish a commission of inquiry to look into the demand to see that it is reflecting in the responses from the people and also to deal with the ancillary issues that emerge. The boundaries, the name, and all of those matters will be the remit of the commission of inquiry. Once it is established, they will work expeditiously also as you have done.”

The commission’s recommendations will be handed over to the Electoral Commission to organize a referendum required to secure 50% endorsement of citizens of the proposed areas under consideration.

The carving of new regions was one of President Nana Addo’s several campaign promises in the run up to the election in 2016.

Government is seeking to split the Northern, Western, Volta and the Brong-Ahafo Regions, however some analysts have said the move is for political advantage.

But the Minister for Regional Reorganization, Dan Botwe, has dispelled such claims, saying it would instead enhance the economic opportunities as well as promote effective governance in such areas.

