Be wary of fake recruitment adverts – Police

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned the public to be wary of fake advertisements about an ongoing recruitment exercise.

It said it has noted with concern the malicious post which has been making rounds on some social media platforms including Facebook.

A statement from the police service copied toon Thursday, said the police has not commenced recruitment for this year.

The statement, signed by ACP David Eklu, the Director-General of Public Affairs for the Police, said the Service will make a public announcement when it commences its recruitment process.

Read the statement below:

“The Police Administration’s attention has been drawn to a fake recruitment advertisement circulating on social media especially Facebook indicating that there is recruitment into the Police Service for 2017/2018.

The Administration wishes to state categorically that currently there is no recruitment exercise going on in the SErvice and that the advertisement on such recruitment is fake.

There Police is therefore, calling on the general public to ignore this fake recruitment advertisement and that when there is the need for recruitment, the police will come out with the appropriate advertisement on criteria for enlistment into the Police Service.”

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana