Tree collapses on cars, causes traffic jam at East Legon

A large tree collapsed on two vehicles at East Legon, near the KFC fast food joint on the Lagos Avenue, after nearly an hour-long downpour on Wednesday afternoon.

There have been no casualties recorded thus far, as the tree was reported to have fallen slowly allowing for the pedestrians and the vehicles at the time, to make evasive maneuvers.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to Citi News, noted that, some passengers were able to evacuate the commercial buses, known as trotros, which were affected, before the full impact of the tree.

Police officers were on the scene within five minutes of the incident, which happened around 4:00 pm, to assess the situation, according to the eyewitnesses.

The road has since been blocked as personnel from the Fire Service also arrived on the scene with chainsaws to cut up the branches for disposal.

This has led to a traffic jam on the roads around the Lagos avenue.

The cause of the tree falling is yet to be determined.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana