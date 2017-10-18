SupaBet customers threaten to lock all branches

Scores of customers of betting company SupaBets have vowed to shut all branches of the company till monies owed them running into three hundred and fifty thousand Ghana cedis (350,000) are paid.

“If they do not pay us we will lock the SupaBet at Lapaz and we will do same at circle and all the other branches”.

One of the customers told Citi Business News.

The customers yesterday 17th October, 2017 shut down the Madina Zongo junction branch of the betting company over unpaid wins, preventing staff of the company from entering their premises.

Citi News reporter, Felicia Osei who visited the Madina Zongo junction branch this morning – 18th October, 2017 said the betting company is still closed.

Speaking to Citi Business News, one of the protesters who would not disclose his identity expressed frustration over the refusal of the company to pay him his money.

“The company informed us that they are a betting company so we should all come here and bet and as far as I am concerned in a bet you either win or lose there is nothing like a draw. So we came here to bet and the green light came on meaning that we had won and now the company does not want to pay us”.

He added that they were asked to transfer their monies to a platform called Money Click in order to receive their monies which they did all to no avail.

“They earlier told us that if you win you can transfer the money from Supabet to Money Click and Money Click is like MTN mobile money, after we won they asked us to transfer the money to Money Click and wait for fifteen minutes we waited for up to twenty four hours and did not receive the money so we reported the situation to management of Supabet , we thought they will settle it but they told us they will not pay us, I for one have won an amount of nine thousand Ghana cedis” .

“Meanwhile some people have been paid so we do not understand why they have paid some people and do not want to pay the rest of us, we believe they want to defraud us”.

The confusion apparently stemmed from the advertising of the odds of a game in Brazil that had already been played allowing patrons to place bets with knowledge of the result.

But the protesters maintained that, the mistake was from SupaBet, and not any antics from the winners, thus their demand for the money.

Another protester who would also not readily disclose his identity told Citi Business News they would not leave the premises of SupaBet even though the company had earlier called the police to try and get them to leave.

“Yesterday they invited the police over because we were demanding for our money but even as we have returned this morning we will not leave until our money is paid. Until they pay our money we will not allow them to operate their business. We believe they are the same people that have blocked the money from Money Click.”

The company is yet to respond to the allegations following efforts from Citi Business News to get their side of the story.

By: citibusinessnews.com/Ghana